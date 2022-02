As Wyoming lawmakers discuss and examine documents pertaining to the biennium budget, a number of bills have begun to pass through the legislative process. One such bill is HB 0089. This bill proposes adding language to Wyoming State Statute 30‑5‑104. That statute defines the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission powers, duties and regulations. The new language would give the commission the authority to plug a well, prohibit drilling or regulate production if an owner or producer has more than $2 million in unpaid taxes that are more than 90 days delinquent of ad valorem tax on gross product of their mineral production.

WYOMING STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO