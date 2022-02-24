ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Racine Unified School District suing e-cigarette companies

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE, (CBS 58) -- The Racine Unified School District is suing several electronic cigarette companies. The school...

cbs58.com

Comments / 6

Terri K
4d ago

Why the heck would Racine School District be suing anyone. It is the parents of the kids that need to address this.. Maybe the parents should be held responsible for their child's behavior 🤔 😕 🤷

Reply(1)
2
 

