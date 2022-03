Few sitcoms from the '80s represent the ambitious nature of the format as much as ALF, which ran for four seasons and earned a TV movie and an animated series, with Shout! Factory having recently acquired the rights to the franchise, which not only includes its back catalog but also allows the studio to develop new projects, per Deadline. The outlet notes that Shout! aims to develop new ALF-related projects, though it is currently unclear what these projects could be. Back in 2018, a reboot of ALF was in the works, though it was ultimately scrapped, so it's unknown if Shout! could attempt to revive the concept for a new series.

