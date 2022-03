Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When I was a teen and getting my first lessons in skin care, "at-home facial tools" meant spinning face brushes and pore strips. Now people are purchasing glowing LED face masks, buzzing massagers, microdermabrasion pens, microneedling, and (gasp!) even injectables to use sans professional. While I'm usually one to default to a trained esthetician or dermatologist, there are certain tools on the market I feel comfortable using in the comfort of my own home. One such example? Microcurrent devices.

SKIN CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO