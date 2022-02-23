Happy birthday, George! Your guide to Eustis' Georgefest

EUSTIS — Happy birthday, George!

The 120th annual Georgefest starts Thursday in downtown Eustis, with a weekend packed with free activities and entertainment, culminating a performance by Thomas McClary, the founder of The Commodores.

For those of you asking what in the world Georgefest is: It’s a three-day birthday celebration for none other than our founding father and first president, George Washington. In fact, this Georgefest is the oldest celebration in the state of Florida and the longest continuous annual celebration in the nation.

This year’s theme is “Let the Good Times Roll.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Catch a ride at the carnival

The carnival begins Thursday night and runs from 5 to 10 p.m. It returns Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. It features carnival rides and games, fair foods and more. It is located in downtown Eustis off Grove St. and McDonald Ave.

There is no entrance fee. Ticket prices for rides vary nightly.

Family fun activities abound

Lots of events are scheduled for the weekend.

Friday night kicks off with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. at Ferran Park overlooking Lake Eustis.

Then Saturday begins with a dog jog. Check in is at 9 a.m. and the jog starts at 9:45 a.m. There’s a special prize for the most patriotic pup so grab your costumes and head on over to this adorable event.

At 10 a.m., celebrate George’s birthday right with a parade. Local clubs, schools and organizations will show off their patriotic spirit. There will be prizes awarded to best all around, best band, best float and best marching group.

At noon, stop by the downtown area for an “All About George” trivia contest sponsored by Mystic Ice Cream, then at 2 p.m., grab a piece of George’s birthday cake at the bandshell.

Sunday begins bright and early with the 3rd annual bass tournament in honor of PFC Derek Gibson, who was killed in action during operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007. Entry fee is $110 with a guaranteed $8,000 in prizes. The weigh-in deadline is 2 p.m. and awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

Also on Sunday is a pancake breakfast sponsored by Tillie’s Tavern and Grill at 10 a.m. Then at noon, cool off with an ice cream social sponsored by Sonic.

Choose from three stages of entertainment

Georgefest is also known for the wide variety of music and entertainment on three stage. This year’s main headliner is Eustis' own Thomas McClary, whose classic hits include “Brickhouse,” “Three Times A Lady,” and “Easy.” He is set to take the Bandshell stage at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Friday’s entertainment includes Juno Smile at 5 p.m., a tribute to Bob Marley featuring Yvad at 6 p.m., the Kenny Ahren Show at 7 p.m. and the Dennis Lee Show at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday features Koda the Fluff, Avian Reconditioning Center Birds of Prey and the Kenny Ahren Show at noon with a martial arts show at 12:30 p.m.

At 1 p.m, hear the sounds of the steel drum with Splash, United Awakening at 3 p.m., Freightliners at 6 p.m. and Groove Infusion at 7 p.m.

Sunday offers a worship service at 10 a.m., Redemption Call at 2 p.m., Resounding Brass at 3 p.m., We Bring the Funny at 4 p.m. and Kenny Ahren wraps up the night at 5 p.m.

For a complete list of activities, maps and schedule, visit EustisGeorgeFest.org.