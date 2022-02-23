ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eustis, FL

Happy birthday, George! Your guide to Eustis' Georgefest

By Cindy Peterson
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoy2j_0eNPbnEB00

EUSTIS — Happy birthday, George!

The 120th annual Georgefest starts Thursday in downtown Eustis, with a weekend packed with free activities and entertainment, culminating a performance by Thomas McClary, the founder of The Commodores.

For those of you asking what in the world Georgefest is: It’s a three-day birthday celebration for none other than our founding father and first president, George Washington. In fact, this Georgefest is the oldest celebration in the state of Florida and the longest continuous annual celebration in the nation.

This year’s theme is “Let the Good Times Roll.”

Here’s what you need to know:

More on the headliner:Eustis' own Thomas McClary, founder of the The Commodores, headlining Georgefest

Scenes from Georgefest 2021:Michael Ray concert, carnival rides, more | Photos

The latest on the local COVID-19 front:Steady decline in new COVID infections continues

Catch a ride at the carnival

The carnival begins Thursday night and runs from 5 to 10 p.m. It returns Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. It features carnival rides and games, fair foods and more. It is located in downtown Eustis off Grove St. and McDonald Ave.

There is no entrance fee. Ticket prices for rides vary nightly.

Family fun activities abound

Lots of events are scheduled for the weekend.

Friday night kicks off with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. at Ferran Park overlooking Lake Eustis.

Then Saturday begins with a dog jog. Check in is at 9 a.m. and the jog starts at 9:45 a.m. There’s a special prize for the most patriotic pup so grab your costumes and head on over to this adorable event.

At 10 a.m., celebrate George’s birthday right with a parade. Local clubs, schools and organizations will show off their patriotic spirit. There will be prizes awarded to best all around, best band, best float and best marching group.

At noon, stop by the downtown area for an “All About George” trivia contest sponsored by Mystic Ice Cream, then at 2 p.m., grab a piece of George’s birthday cake at the bandshell.

Sunday begins bright and early with the 3rd annual bass tournament in honor of PFC Derek Gibson, who was killed in action during operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007. Entry fee is $110 with a guaranteed $8,000 in prizes. The weigh-in deadline is 2 p.m. and awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

Also on Sunday is a pancake breakfast sponsored by Tillie’s Tavern and Grill at 10 a.m. Then at noon, cool off with an ice cream social sponsored by Sonic.

Choose from three stages of entertainment

Georgefest is also known for the wide variety of music and entertainment on three stage. This year’s main headliner is Eustis' own Thomas McClary, whose classic hits include “Brickhouse,” “Three Times A Lady,” and “Easy.” He is set to take the Bandshell stage at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Friday’s entertainment includes Juno Smile at 5 p.m., a tribute to Bob Marley featuring Yvad at 6 p.m., the Kenny Ahren Show at 7 p.m. and the Dennis Lee Show at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday features Koda the Fluff, Avian Reconditioning Center Birds of Prey and the Kenny Ahren Show at noon with a martial arts show at 12:30 p.m.

At 1 p.m, hear the sounds of the steel drum with Splash, United Awakening at 3 p.m., Freightliners at 6 p.m. and Groove Infusion at 7 p.m.

Sunday offers a worship service at 10 a.m., Redemption Call at 2 p.m., Resounding Brass at 3 p.m., We Bring the Funny at 4 p.m. and Kenny Ahren wraps up the night at 5 p.m.

For a complete list of activities, maps and schedule, visit EustisGeorgeFest.org.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five takeaways from the UN's climate report

The United Nations’s climate science panel issued a report on Monday detailing both the impacts of climate change and potential adaptation measures society can take to mitigate the damage. The report warned of dire impacts from global warming that will only get worse, from heat waves to food and...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eustis, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Fox News

Belarus could join Russian invasion of Ukraine: LIVE UPDATES

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began its fifth day on Monday. A senior U.S. intelligence official said Belarus is expected to send troops into Ukraine. Ukraine released a video of a drone destroying a Russian missile system as the Ukrainian army claims Russia is suffering heavy losses. Peace talks underway...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
George Washington
CBS News

Estée Lauder fires senior executive for offensive Instagram post

Estée Lauder on Monday said it had fired John Demsey after the senior executive had posted material on Instagram that "caused widespread offense." Demsey has taken down the post that led to his firing, which the Daily Beast reported was a meme that included a racial slur. In a recent post on Instagram, Demsey apologized for the meme, saying he was "terribly sorry" and that "the meme is the furthest thing from what I stand for and I should have never reposted it."
BUSINESS
The Hill

Shell joins BP in divesting from Russia

Shell will end all joint ventures with Russian majority state-owned oil company Gazprom in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the oil company announced Monday. As part of the divestiture, Shell will withdraw from its 27.5 percent Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility and its 50 percent stake in Salym Petroleum Development. The company will also drop its involvement with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was set to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany. Germany itself decertified the pipeline in response to the invasion before it could go online, and it remains unclear if it will begin operations at any point in the future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

982
Followers
319
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy