Mail carriers deliver despite freezing temps

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Mail carriers worked through the pandemic, and despite freezing temperatures, they work through the cold too.

The U.S. Postal Service has only had three days since 2005 that certain routes were brought to a halt due to the weather, according to communications manager James Boxrud. And it’s usually due to road closures that the flow of mail stops.

Boxrud said conditions vary throughout the state of course, so it’s usually not a statewide closure.

Evelyn Pessoa was made to deliver mail. It’s practically in her blood: Her father, daughter, sister and brother-in-law all work for USPS.

“Yes, it’s a family affair,” Pessoa said.

Snow, sleet or scorching heat, USPS mail carriers are essential.

“One of the things that gets me up and gets me going, of course, is delivering the essential things to people” who may not be able to drive or leave the house, Pessoa said. “I’m carrying medicine with me. I’m carrying a lot of essential things for my clients.”

Colorado mail carriers are enduring 120 hours of below-freezing temperatures this week. Pessoa’s strategy is just to keep moving. USPS also makes sure she’s well equipped.

“We equip them with the proper material that they need to keep warm and we tell them to, you know, hey, when you start getting cold, you got to listen to your body,” Boxrud said. “If it’s time to stop, get inside somewhere, go to a Starbucks, warm up, get inside your vehicle, whatever you have to do, because you know our employees are the most important asset that we have.”

USPS provides hand warmers, beanies, cleats for shoes and gear for the mail truck.

“The City of Denver has thousands of routes. And you know, if every one of them was to get stuck, we can get a tow truck out to each one of them. So we provide those necessary materials that help them get unstuck,” Boxrud said.

An interesting tidbit: USPS, of course, works in Alaska, one of the coldest places, where mail carriers had to deliver in 44 degrees below zero — not counting the wind chill.

No matter the season, Pessoa shows up with a smile. She asks residents to keep the area in front of the mailbox clear of snow, and even around trash cans and cars too.

