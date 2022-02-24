ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Flyers soar to fifth straight win with romp over UMass

By Jack Pohl
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZxdi_0eNPVCKe00

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated UMass Wednesday by a score of 82-61. The Flyers extend their five-game win streak as they advance to 20-8 (12-3 A-10), and the Minutemen fall to 12-14 (5-9 A-10).

With today’s win, Dayton coach Anthony Grant picks up his third 20-win season in his five years at UD.
A pair of redshirt freshmen Koby Brea and Mustapha Amzil led the team in scoring with 16 points apiece off the bench. Amzil and Brea were joined in double-digits by sophomore Toumani Camara (12), redshirt freshman R.J. Blakney (11), and freshman DaRon Holmes II (10). With his 16, Amzil also surpassed his season high scoring.
GAME BREAKDOWN
1st Half: Dayton 46, UMass 23
Kobe Elvis opened the game with a three-pointer from the corner on Dayton’s second possession.
All five of Dayton’s starters scored in the first four minutes as UD led 10-7 early.
The Flyer’s offense continued with the hot start making seven of the team’s first 10 attempts from the field.
A 14-2 run from Dayton put the Flyers up 28-14. The run featured four UMass turnovers and five consecutive
made field goals for Dayton.
Koby Brea scored eight straight points for the Flyers, putting Dayton up 33-19.
The Minutemen were held to just one made field goal off seven attempts, while Dayton went eight for 10 at the
same time.
The Flyers lengthened their lead by making 18 total bench points before the half came to a close.
Dayton had twice as many points with a shooting percentage of 69% compared to UMass’ 30%.
Dayton wrapped up the first half by creating itsr largest lead of the game at 46-23 on a steal and assist by Brea
that led to a layup by Elvis
2nd Half: Dayton 82, UMass 61
Toumari Camara started the Flyers’ second half with field goals in Dayton’s first two possessions. This extended
their largest lead of the night to 27 points.
2/23/22, 10:05 PM Men’s Basketball Defeats UMass At Home 82-61 – University of Dayton Athletics
https://daytonflyers.com/news/2022/2/23/mens-basketball-defeats-umass-at-home-82-61.aspx?print=true 2/2
The Minutemen contained the Flyers’ offense by holding them off with a 3:06 scoring drought.
Dayton responded with an 8-0 run to extend the lead back to 20 with 11 minutes left, this lead stood for the
remainder of the contest.
Dayton’s bench saw playing time towards the end of the game as they extended the Flyers’ bench points to 36.
Blakney saw seven of his 11 points in the half, while Amzil led Dayton in the half with eight.
Dayton shot 5-8 (63%) from beyond the arch in the half.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Five Flyers hit double digits Koby Brea (16), Mustapha Amzil (16), Toumani Camara (12), R.J. Blakney (11), and
DaRon Holmes II (10).
Dayton recorded assists on 17 of the teams 32 field goals. Malachi Smith led Dayton with nine.
UD saw a balance in minutes on the floor, with 12 Flyers entering the game, and seven players playing at least 20
minutes.
The Flyers turned UMass over nine times, giving Dayton 15 points off turnovers.
UD outrebounded UMass 36-24. Camara, Smith and Amzil each had six.
Dayton commanded the paint throughout the game, scoring 40 inside while holding UMass to 18.
UP NEXT
The Flyers head on the road to Philadelphia Saturday, at La Salle at 2 p.m. ET.
The La Salle game will air on ESPN+
Dayton’s final home game will be March 5, against the Davidson Wildcats at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Greenville man arrested for OVI in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 51-year-old man was arrested in Palestine for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol on Sunday. On Sunday, Feb. 20, shortly after 9 p.m. Darke County deputies along with Liberty Township FD and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the 300 block of North Main Street for a single-vehicle accident. […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man sentenced to 12 years for invading homes of Dayton-area drug dealers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Columbus, Ohio man was sentenced for his role in several home invasions that took place in the Dayton-area. Kieran Furness, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for conspiring to violate the Hobbs Act with four other people, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Man indicted for allegedly driving into group of people, Sidney gas station

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was indicted after allegedly driving his car into a group of people in Sidney. According to our partners at Sidney Daily News, Marques White, 19, of Sidney, was indicted on the following 10 charges Thursday, February 17: Three counts of attempted murder, each being a first-degree felony Six counts […]
SIDNEY, OH
Sun-Journal

NHL roundup: Hurricanes beat Oilers for fifth straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho also scored and the Carolina Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row by beating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Sunday. Andrei Svechnikov provided two assists for the Hurricanes, and Frederik Andersen made 29 saves for...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Dayton, OH
College Basketball
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Dayton, OH
College Sports
WDTN

3 bags of suspected meth found on man in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man arrested on two felony warrants was found with three clear bags in his pockets containing suspected methamphetamine. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), a 28-year-old man was arrested on two felony warrants around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20. DCSO reported that the man was transported […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton woman dead after crashing into pole identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The person pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Dayton Monday has been identified. The Montgomery County Coroner said the victim was identified as 47-year-old Francine Heard, of Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Heard was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash on 3204 North Main […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police investigating after man shot in stomach in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach in Dayton Wednesday night. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant Blackwell confirmed police are at a scene on Florence Street. Police were called to the location on the report of a shooting at 9:35 p.m. Dayton Police Sergeant Bartlett said the […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Umass#Athletics#The University Of Dayton#Minutemen#Ud#Elvis 2nd Half
WDTN

Xenia man sentenced to 2 years: Stole over $370K, made false statements

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia man was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing more than $370,000 in Social Security disability benefits and for making false statements related to stealing $20,000 from a Xenia church. According to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker, 52-year-old Charles Edward Severt was sentenced to 24 months in prison […]
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Stolen semi leads police on chase, bursts into flames

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two semi-truck thieves lead police on a chase that began in Ohio and ended in Indiana with a standoff and flames early Tuesday morning. According to Major Matthew Sturgeon with Riverside Police, an officer was dispatched to 1100 Brandt Pk. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 on reports of a stolen semi-truck. Maj. […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
WDTN

Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers. The order means Putin has ordered Russia’s nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch, […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WDTN

Rifle found in car involved in police pursuit in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is in custody after a pursuit in Dayton on Tuesday. On Feb. 22 around 2:45 p.m., Dayton Police officers attempted a traffic stop of a suspect under investigation for drugs at East Second Street and Irwin Street. According to Dayton Police, when officers attempted to make contact with the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police report: Gun found in elementary school locker

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to an elementary school in Kettering after a student allegedly brought a gun on Tuesday, Feb. 22. According to a Kettering City Schools spokesperson, the incident started when John F. Kennedy Elementary School Principal Laura Meek was contacted by a parent after the school day. A student told […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Woman accused of hitting Montgomery Co. deputy with car pleads not guilty

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman charged after allegedly hitting a deputy with a car pleaded not guilty Monday. Brooklynn Frazier, of Columbus, pleaded not guilty in Vandalia Municipal Court, according to a representative. She is charged with two counts of felonious assault on a police officer and one count of failure to comply in […]
VANDALIA, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Third day in a row of 1,300 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays. The 21-day case average is below 2,400. The department reported 3,152 people started the vaccination process, bringing the...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy