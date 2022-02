With Tax Day just under two months away, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is reminding folks that they can file their documents for free. Anyone whose 2021 income was $ 73,000 or less can submit their state and federal returns by using software available on the tax department website. And to get your refund faster, the agency suggests e-filing your documents and setting up direct deposit instead of sending them in through the mail and waiting for a check. Anyone who has questions can contact a tax department representative from eight-30 a-m until four-30 p-m Monday through Friday or visit tax.ny.gov.

