For young people who have never experienced a close death, just how to react can be confusing. Amelia Anglin has this Perspective on how she learned to cope. It was the beginning of second grade when my parents started acting weird. I never knew how sick my aunt was. I didn’t know she was sick at all. We hadn’t driven down south to visit her in what felt like forever. But my seven-year-old self didn’t have any reason to believe it was because my aunt was dying of colon cancer. Dying. Death. What really happens when we die? Where do we go?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO