Plant City Planning Board rejects redevelopment proposal for Walden Lake golf course

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The seven members of the Plant City Planning Board voted unanimously against moving forward a developer’s current plan for the closed Walden Lake Golf Course to the city’s commissioners.

Dozens of residents from Walden Lake wore red as they spoke in opposition to the developer’s proposal at the second special meeting at the Trinkle Center on the Hillsborough Community College campus.

Walden Lake, LLC proposed building a Town Center with nearly 500 apartments, residences, and 20-thousand square feet of retail space. The developer’s plan also included nearly 280 new homes and villas on parts of the defunct golf course.

“The snapshot of this is we get overcrowding,” one speaker during public comment told the planning board. “We potentially lower the standard of what is suppose to be the flagship community of Plant City.”

Residents raised concerns about traffic safety, quality of life and how local Hillsborough schools couldn’t handle the influx of new students.

Not a single resident voiced support for the proposal during two hours of public comment.

“It’s very difficult when you have such polarizing issue, others that may be in support aren’t necessarily willing to come out and speak,” said Elise Batsel, land use counsel for the Walden Lake Development Team.

8 On Your Side asked Batsel might the developer consider modifying its plans.

“Yes, I think the developer is open for reasonable requests,” she said, “but it seems like all the comments from the community are just that we don’t want this here and so we’re looking to the planning board to provide some constructive feedback.

Natalie Sweet lives in the first home built on what is now Clubhouse Drive. She doesn’t want to see a Town Center building about a mile down her street.

“That’s just going to cause havoc in this particular neighborhood because we could have another thousand cars coming up and down clubhouse drive a day,” Sweet told 8 On Your Side.

Sweet contacted 8 On Your Side before the first special meeting two weeks ago before the planning board.

“I really thought it was important for us to get the word out to other communities that this could happen to them and so they need to be proactive,” she said.

A spokesperson for the developer said at this time it’s wait and see what happens next and what changes they might make to their plans for the closed Walden Lake golf course.

