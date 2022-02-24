ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

United Refinery odor has Warren residents seeking answers

By Julia Hazel
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIHkE_0eNPUUrr00

People in Warren are continuing to deal with a strong odor days after a leak at the refinery.

Residents are wondering what the smell is and when will it go away, or more importantly, is it toxic?

We have gotten complaints for days about this odor, so we decided to head to Warren to check it out.

Reports from the scene stated that a strong odor was present and had a gas-like scent to it as well.

A strong odor filled the air in Warren. People who live in the area said that it is causing them to have bad headaches, sinus issues, and it is even causing their eyes to burn.

Suspect in custody following standoff in Lake City

Residents are complaining that the smell will not go away.

“I started noticing the smell about last week or so. It started getting really bad and I had to start opening up my windows because it was giving me headaches and stuff, like a rotten egg smell,” said Jessica Lantz, Warren Resident.

We reached out to United Refining on Feb. 23 and have not heard back. We did, however, speak to them earlier in the week and they said the odor is from a roof failure from the heavy rain and snow.

According to Tom Decker, the Community Relations Coordinator for the Department of Environmental Protection, they are still draining the tank and applying foam on top of the material, which has significantly reduced emissions.

Meadville man sentenced for rape of college student

However, people are still being affected by the smell, including one student in a nearby school.

“At school, it’s hard because people can smell it, and a lot of people do not know what it is, and sometimes people get headaches or start to not feel good,” said Alexis Stec, 8th Grade Student.

People said one of their main concerns with inhaling the odor emitting from United Refining Company is their health.

“I just finished cancer treatment in the beginning of January, and I was declared in remission last week. So, that’s been great, but you don’t know what this is doing to your health,” said Christine Porter, Warren Resident.

“I already have problems with COPD and stuff like that, but it’s my kids I’m worried about more than anything because what are they going to suffer long term if I’m suffering short term,” said Jenifer Reynolds, Warren Resident.

LECOM to offer medical cannabinoid course

In an earlier statement from the executive vice president of the United Refining Company, he said that there is no threat to human health or the environment at this time.

The vice president said that they will continue to follow up with residents as complaints come in about the odor.

At the time of writing, the DEP continues to monitor the situation at United Refining.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If you are looking to call about this odor in Warren, please call 1-800-541-2050.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Mask mandate to continue at City Hall

The mask mandate will continue at Erie City Hall. Despite the CDC lifting mask requirements, Mayor Joe Schember said these safety measures will continue. The mayor said it is encouraging to see COVID case numbers decline in Erie. However, he stated that there is always the possibility another variant could start to spread. Mayor Schember […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Chestnut Street in Meadville temporarily closed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Chestnut Street in Meadville is temporarily closed due to unsafe conditions, City of Meadville City Manager Maryann Menanno announced Monday. Chestnut Street from Park Avenue to Federal Court is currently closed due to unsafe conditions, and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area. City Auxiliary Police are currently assisting with traffic control. Drivers […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

National Fuel reaches agreement with City of Erie

The City of Erie has reached an agreement with one natural gas company. This ends a lawsuit over fees for street cuts. National Fuel Gas sued the City of Erie in federal court over fees for street cuts in September of 2021. Now the city and the gas company have reached a deal that requires […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, PA
Warren, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Meadville, PA
YourErie

Local schools go mask optional

Local school districts are suspending their universal masking requirements as long as COVID-19 cases in our area remain low. The Erie Public School District, Millcreek Township School District, Harbor Creek School District and General McLane School District are allowing their students to unmask as COVID-19 numbers remain low in Erie County. Erie County currently is […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

DEP seeking public comment on new drinking water regulation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is seeking public comment on a new regulation to protect drinking water in Pennsylvania from PFAS chemicals. The state DEP has announced the 60-day public comment period will begin Feb. 26 and closes April 27. Pennsylvanians will have the opportunity to comment on the proposed rule […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Millcreek Township School District updates masking policy

In accordance with the new guidelines issued on Feb. 25 by the CDC, the Millcreek Township School District will be updating their masking policy. As the new guidance from the CDC indicates, Erie County is currently at a medium level of COVID-19 spread. The Millcreek Township School District has announced that effective Feb. 28, masks […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Rape#United Refinery#United Refining Company
YourErie

Bayfront Convention Center to hold COVID-19 testing clinic

If you are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination, you now have an opportunity on Feb. 28 at the Bayfront Convention Center. The Erie County Department of Health is holding the rapid antigen testing clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Bayfront Convention Center. This clinic is for anyone ages two and older […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie falls to 7th place nationally for snowfall

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie has fallen behind in the national snowfall contest as we haven’t had any major winter storms since the beginning of February. Besides the winter storm the first week of February, a few inches of snow, some rain and ice haven’t done much to bring up our snowfall total. Erie is now in […]
YourErie

Supreme Court asked to intervene in Pa. congressional maps case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A group suing over Pennsylvania’s new map of congressional districts asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reconsider whether they are entitled to an emergency order to halt the plan. The petition came three days after U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson in Harrisburg denied their request for a temporary […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
YourErie

Mayor Schember receives bomb threat letter

On Friday Feb. 25, Erie Mayor Joe Schember discovered an interesting note that was left at his residence. According to Erie Police, the note was discovered around 8:15 a.m. and stated that two bombs were placed inside the Erie County Courthouse. Police and bomb squad conducted a full search of the courthouse and did not […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Business expansion comes to Harborcreek Township

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) and Harborcreek Township are partnering to provide funding for businesses with a revolving loan fund. The purpose of the fund is to provide critical gap financing for businesses that are looking to expand while the ECRDA invests in the community and create jobs. Their efforts stem from seeing the […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf urges removal of Russian liquor from shelves

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a letter to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Governor Wolf has urged the removal of Russian-sourced products from Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores in the Commonwealth. He also wants the owners of the stores to stop selling them as quickly as possible. Wolf stated in the letter that this […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Peace Walk for Ukraine taking place in Perry Square Monday

One local religious organization is showing support for those suffering in Ukraine. The Erie Benedictines for Peace will hold a special Silent Peace Walk Monday evening from 7 to 7:30 p.m. near the Perry Square stage. The silent public vigil will be held with the intention of bringing peace to Ukraine and an end to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania moves to divest holdings in Russian assets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is spurring Pennsylvania lawmakers to draft legislation to require the state Treasury Department and the state’s three public pension funds to divest holdings connected to Russia. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity tells abc27 that the commonwealth began divesting all of its Russian holdings last week after Russia […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
YourErie

Erie a stop in statewide homebrew competition

Breweries in PA is introducing the first every “Breweries in PA Homebrew Invitational” During the summer months of 2022, there will be five homebrew events held across Pennsylvania and the top three winners from each event will go on to compete for the title of best homebrewer in the state. Homebrewers from across PA can […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy