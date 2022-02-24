Washington Co. 23rd annual business awards

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Chamber of Commerce held their 23rd annual Business Awards Wednesday, Feb. 23. Businesses across the county came out for the awards.

Guest enjoyed food, pictures, and videos of the nominees at the Maryland Theater. The first award that was given out was the “At Your Service Award.” One fast-food restaurant in Hagerstown won this award and is known for its very polite gesture.

“It makes me feel wonderful and I think Chick Fil A is a brand that recognizes this language of hospitality and the simple words, the magical words. It’s my pleasure to demonstrate the spirit of who we are as people and what we would like to be in our community for others,” Randy Scott, the franchise of Chick Fil A Hagerstown, told WDVM.

Scott said he was excited to win this award and could not thank his team enough for their hard work.

