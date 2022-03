Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to doing tarot readings, spreads can range from lengthy multi-card spreads to single-card spreads that have just one pull. And if you have a simple yes-or-no question on your mind, a yes-or-no spread will be the perfect one for you. Here's how it's done, according to experts.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO