A video of police breaking up a fight between two teens at a New Jersey mall has angered viewers, as the police appeared to rush to restrain the Black teen while leaving the white teen unrestrained sitting on a couch.The fight, which took place at the Bridgewater Commons Mall in Bridgewater Township, shows teens filming their peers in an argument before things get physical and the pair start shoving then hitting each other.The white teen throws the Black teen on the floor and the police arrive to break up the fight, the female officer pulls the white teen off...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO