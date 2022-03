Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release in theaters in just over a month, and JAKKS Pacific will have plenty of new toys on shelves for fans to snag when it does. The company has revealed a handful of products that will be releasing, including figures based on major characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Dr. Robotnik. There will also be plush toys, a vehicle based on Tails' helicopter, and more. The line looks like it will have strong likenesses based on the film, which means fans can look forward to owning their very own Jim Carrey action figure!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO