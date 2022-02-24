ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peek Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's $18M New York City Penthouse

By Brenda Alexander
Cover picture for the articleJohn Legend and Chrissy Teigen took on a massive real estate project by managing the restoration and combination of two New York penthouses. Before completing the renovations, the musician and supermodel power couple are looking to sell it. The home, located in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan, is on the market...

