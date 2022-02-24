ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park excited to end season with a shot at a championship

By Randall Parmley
 4 days ago

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) The Forest Park girls are enjoying one of the best seasons in program history.

The Rangers are 25 and 3 and have advanced to the 2A state championship game.

“It’s so exciting. The community is so excited for us,” says head coach Tony Hasenour. “To see the excitement on the student’s faces, the parents and grandparents, and everyone else who has given us well wishes means a lot. We are grateful for the opportunity and hope to get another win on Saturday.”

Forest Park will play Frankton Saturday in Indianapolis.

