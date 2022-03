PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You never know these days what is going to show up on TikTok as the latest trend or craze some causing health concerns — but the newest one, involving tongue scraping, is quite the opposite, and is one that should be encouraged. The first question — what is a tongue scraper? “There are either metal or plastic device that you use and you scrape it across your tongue and it removes bacteria that harbor on your tongue,” said Dr. Katie Polley-Schemel. The bacteria that the scrapers move is the type that hides behind the bumps on your tongue that contain...

