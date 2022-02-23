Shadow Warrior 3 Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC have three new games to enjoy. One of these games is console only, while the other two are PC only. The game teased in the headline, the popular sports game, is the console addition. Whether you're on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, you can now enjoy Super Mega Baseball 3, an arcadey take on baseball, and really the only competent baseball game currently on the market other than MLB The Show, but that's far more sim than arcadey. Meanwhile, the other new PC-only games are Galactic Civilizations III, a popular strategy game, and Roboquest, an FPS roguelite that's not even out yet.

