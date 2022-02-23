ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Shadow Warrior 3 Xbox Game Pass

gamewatcher.com
 3 days ago

As far as Shadow Warrior 3 Xbox and PC Game Pass support goes, there aren't all that many official details about it, which makes it rather unlikely that subscribers will have access to it on day one. Based on what was shared so far, most of us will have...

www.gamewatcher.com

ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Just Had One Their Worst Days Yet

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in the history of games. For $10 or $15 a month, those on Xbox consoles and PC get unlimited access to a vast library of games mostly populated with titles of quality and consequence. Whether it will stay this cheap, probably not, but right now Xbox Game Pass subscribers are fine dining on a budget and it's almost only ever good news for those subscribed. Today is not one of those days. Today, the subscription lost six games, including some of its best games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass New Games Include Game Not Even Out Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have five new games, including one brand new release and one game that isn't even entirely out yet. Of these five games, four are coming to all versions of the subscription service no matter the platform, however, one of the five games, the aforementioned brand new release, has only been added to the console versions of the subscription service and that's because it's exclusive to Xbox consoles. It's not available on PC at all.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass in February Mid Update

Xbox Game Pass is a great way to discover new games with new titles added every month, but some titles will be leaving each month as well. Here's what you need to know about the games leaving Xbox Game Pass for February 2022. Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass in February...
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Elden Ring' Is Almost Here — Will Xbox Players Be Able to Get It on Game Pass?

The wait is nearly over for the highly-anticipated Elden Ring title. The new game comes from Souls series director Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame, and it's set to release on several popular gaming platforms. It's even won several awards ahead of its release, including "Most Anticipated Game" at the Game Awards for two years in a row. But will Xbox fans be able to play the game on Xbox Game Pass when it finally comes out?
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Xbox Game Pass February 2022 Games Key In On Sports And Strategy

As we find ourselves in the middle of February, 2022, it's time for another update on Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft today shared the titles that will be joining Xbox Game Pass in the latter half of the month, and it seems that we'll be closing out the second month of the year with a rather small update to the service – at least in comparison to some of the recent updates that have seen a bunch of games join Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Comments on Possible Xbox Game Pass Price Increase

Are Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prices on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC increasing? Currently, the latter costs $10 and month, while the former runs at $15 a month. On the surface level, this isn't cheap, but considering what subscribers get in return, it's practically theft. Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are such good deals that subscribers and those on the outside looking in are anticipating a price increase, because, surely a price increase is coming. And a price increase will happen, if not purely due to inflation over time, but it sounds like a price increase isn't happening anytime soon. During a recent interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer seem to downplay concerns that Microsoft is waiting to get more people through the front door and hooked before jacking up the price.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds Popular Sports Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC have three new games to enjoy. One of these games is console only, while the other two are PC only. The game teased in the headline, the popular sports game, is the console addition. Whether you're on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, you can now enjoy Super Mega Baseball 3, an arcadey take on baseball, and really the only competent baseball game currently on the market other than MLB The Show, but that's far more sim than arcadey. Meanwhile, the other new PC-only games are Galactic Civilizations III, a popular strategy game, and Roboquest, an FPS roguelite that's not even out yet.
MLB
ComicBook

Valve Boss Open to Xbox Game Pass on Steam

Valve's got plenty of games on its Steam marketplace for people to peruse and play, but it's got no kind of subscription service for people to play monthly fees in order to access a library of games. Gabe Newell, the president of Valve, doesn't have any plans to add something of that nature either, according to a recent interview with PC Gamer. However, he is at least open to another topic, and that's the idea of Xbox Game Pass being available through Steam.
VIDEO GAMES

