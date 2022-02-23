ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring Gives Dark Souls An Open World Infusion, Grab It from Fanatical

gamewatcher.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring almost felt like a mythical game we'd never get our hands on but, as we approach the end of an unusually busy month of February, the gates to the Lands Between are finally ready to open. Elden Ring could have easily relied solely on the tried and...

www.gamewatcher.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Why Elden Ring Is Actually Dark Souls 4

Elden Ring will be Dark Souls 4 for most intents and purposes. Here's why. If you're not a FromSoftware loremaster or a Soulsborne die-hard, Elden Ring is going to be Dark Souls 4 in almost every way to you. You'll probably find more of a link between Dark Souls and Elden Ring than you would between Demon's Souls and Dark Souls. In this article, we'll explain why this is the case.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

5 reasons ‘Elden Ring’ is the easiest Souls game to get into

The Dark Souls series by From Software — and the slew of successors it spawned — is famous for its uniquely challenging, unforgiving gameplay. Sometimes that manifests in the form of enigmatic puzzles or unexplained gameplay mechanics. Most of the time, major boss encounters serve as insurmountable barriers, checking a player’s skill level and gating off access to the rest of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring smashes Steam and Twitch records set by Dark Souls and Sekiro

Elden Ring has been out less than 24 hours, but it’s already blowing through records set by previous FromSoftware titles on Steam and Twitch. A report by Kotaku notes that Elden Ring is, well, kind of a big deal! You might have already figured that by the extensive walkthrough and helpful write-ups GLHF has shared over the past couple of days. Anyways, let’s take a look at some good old-fashioned stats.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The One Character That Connects Elden Ring And Every Souls Game

The lore of FromSoftware's "Souls" universe is difficult to parse. "Demon's Souls" had a difficult road to and almost didn't get produced, but it eventually made it to shelves and helped established the FromSoftware style of incredibly complex, brutally difficult games. Death is inevitable, and just completing the games is an accomplishment. "Elden Ring" is no different, as it comes with its own set of nuanced lore nestled within a sprawling world of challenges and mighty bosses. And while many of FromSoftware's titles have separate sets of mythology that dictate how the world works, some elements bind the settings together in subtle ways – or sometimes, not so subtle ways. All of FromSoftware's titles have one thing in common, and the question isn't what it is, but who.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souls Games#Open World#Infusion#Video Game#The Lands Between
The Independent

This Elden Ring competition will give 100 winners a real-life lordship

Bandai Namco, the company that publishes Elden Ring, is celebrating the release of the game today by offering players a chance to claim a plot of land and an honorary lordship. In the game, players will journey to the Lands Between in search of the ring to ascend and become an “Elden Lord”. While the title of “Elden Lord” might be fantasy, this one is very much real; the prize comes with a certificate and everything. The competition, in collaboration with Highland Titles, will give 100 individuals a piece of land near Glencoe, Scotland, as well as the title of...
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Transcendent Moments and Open-World Malaise Define 'Elden Ring'

In my twenty-five hours with the game, that basic conception of what Elden Ring is has already shifted at least three times. Twice by the game’s hand, and once by a series of brain-melting conversations with a fellow journalist who described a totally different video game to me than the one I was playing. If you told me right now “Ren, if you play one more hour of Elden Ring the game will present you with something that totally reshapes your idea of what its basic structure actually is,” I would believe you in a heartbeat.
VIDEO GAMES
Axios

Elden Ring's open world breathes new life into a great series

Elden Ring, one of the year's biggest new video games, may also prove to be one of its hardest and one of its best. Why it matters: It’s part of a multi-million selling series that has made an outsized mark on games over the past decade, spawning a subgenre of challenging, atmospheric experiences.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Japanese company gives staff holiday to play ‘Elden Ring’

Pocketpair, the studio behind Palworld, has given staff a paid holiday today (February 25) so they can stay at home and play Elden Ring. FromSoftware’s open-world action role-playing game is out today and according to Pocketpair’s CEO Takruo Mizobe, he believes staff will be “unable to focus on work”.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
GamesRadar+

Dark Souls' most notorious trickster returns in Elden Ring for more mischief

Elden Ring features the return of an incredibly infamous FromSoftware character! Be warned, there are minor spoilers for Elden Ring here!. As Kotaku first reported yesterday on February 22, Elden Ring sees the triumphant (well, if you can call it that) return of none other than Patches, famed bastard of FromSoftware games. It seems as though the familiar face was uncovered during a recent brand-sponsored livestream of FromSoft's new game, where Twitch partners were pulled in to demo the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The worst Dark Souls bullshit is back in Elden Ring

Elden Ring carries on many FromSoftware traditions, including the unique cooperative and competitive multiplayer components first introduced in Demon’s Souls and poisonous swamps that make a very stressful experience even more stressful. But there’s one thing in the open world of Elden Ring that carries over from the Souls games that I wasn’t expecting to see, and if you’re a longtime fan of these games, I think you deserve to know what you’re getting yourself into.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy