District 5 basketball tournament updates after Thursday’s games & postponements

The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 5 games.



*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted

**Updated with postponements on 2/24

BOYS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Wednesday, February 23

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

1. Southern Fulton – BYE

2. Berlin – BYE



4. Shanksville

5. Salisbury

No Score Reported



3. Fannett Metal

6. Turkeyfoot Valley

No Score Reported



CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

1. Conemaugh Twp. – BYE

2. Windber – BYE



N. Bedford 49, Everett 45

McConnellsburg 81, Tussey Mountain 41



CLASS AAA – CHAMP / REGION 5/8/9 FIRST

Chestnut Ridge 82, North Star 52



— SCHEDULED —

Friday, February 25

CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

1. Conemaugh Township

5. Northern Bedford

7:00 p.m.



2. Windber

3. McConnellsburg

7:00 p.m.



Saturday, February 26

REGION 5/8/9 SEMIFINALS

5-1 Chestnut Ridge

Winner 8-1 vs. 8-2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Thursday, February 24

DISTRICT 5

CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

Northern Bedford 54, Tussey Mt. 42



Tuesday, February 22

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

1. Berlin – BYE

2. Shanksville -BYE



Shade 48, Southern Fulton 21

Rockwood 59, Forbes Road 27



CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

1. Windber – BYE

2. Tussey Mt. – BYE



McConnellsburg 31, Conemaugh Twp. 30



Northern Bedford 54, North Star 14

The Panthers dominated this game from the opening tip leading North Star 18-4 midway through the second quarter and then Northern Bedford cruised to a 54-14 win.



CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP – REGION 5/8 FIRST

Chestnut Ridge 51, Everett 39

The Lions and the Warriors battled all night with numerous scoring changes through the first three quarters. Everett led Chestnut Ridge by three heading to the fourth quarter, but the Lions came to life and closed the game out on a 20-5 run, led by Belle Bosh who had a game high 25 points as Chestnut Ridge defeated Everett 51-39.



— SCHEDULED —

Friday , February 25

REGION 5/8 FINAL

Chestnut Ridge

District 8 Champion

2/25 – TBD



Saturday, February 26

CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

1. Berlin

4. Shade

7:00 p.m.



2. Shanksville

3. Rockwood

3 :00 p.m.



CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

1. Windber

5. McConnellsburg

3:00 p.m.



Tuesday, March 1

3. Northern Bedford

Windber/McConnellsburg

TBD – Pitt-Johnstown

