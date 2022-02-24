ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District 5 basketball tournament updates after Thursday’s games & postponements

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clf6H_0eNPPDHn00

The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 5 games, with links to our pages for districts 6 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.

District 6 Update
District 9 Update

*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted
**Updated with postponements on 2/24

BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES
Wednesday, February 23
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Southern Fulton – BYE
2. Berlin – BYE

4. Shanksville
5. Salisbury
No Score Reported

3. Fannett Metal
6. Turkeyfoot Valley
No Score Reported

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Conemaugh Twp. – BYE
2. Windber – BYE

N. Bedford 49, Everett 45
McConnellsburg 81, Tussey Mountain 41

CLASS AAA – CHAMP / REGION 5/8/9 FIRST
Chestnut Ridge 82, North Star 52

— SCHEDULED —
Friday, February 25
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
1. Conemaugh Township
5. Northern Bedford
7:00 p.m.

2. Windber
3. McConnellsburg
7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 26
REGION 5/8/9 SEMIFINALS
5-1 Chestnut Ridge
Winner 8-1 vs. 8-2

GIRLS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES
Thursday, February 24
DISTRICT 5
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
Northern Bedford 54, Tussey Mt. 42

Tuesday, February 22
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Berlin – BYE
2. Shanksville -BYE

Shade 48, Southern Fulton 21
Rockwood 59, Forbes Road 27

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Windber – BYE
2. Tussey Mt. – BYE

McConnellsburg 31, Conemaugh Twp. 30

Northern Bedford 54, North Star 14
The Panthers dominated this game from the opening tip leading North Star 18-4 midway through the second quarter and then Northern Bedford cruised to a 54-14 win.

CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP – REGION 5/8 FIRST
Chestnut Ridge 51, Everett 39
The Lions and the Warriors battled all night with numerous scoring changes through the first three quarters. Everett led Chestnut Ridge by three heading to the fourth quarter, but the Lions came to life and closed the game out on a 20-5 run, led by Belle Bosh who had a game high 25 points as Chestnut Ridge defeated Everett 51-39.

— SCHEDULED —
Friday , February 25
REGION 5/8 FINAL
Chestnut Ridge
District 8 Champion
2/25 – TBD

Saturday, February 26
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
1. Berlin
4. Shade
7:00 p.m.

2. Shanksville
3. Rockwood
3 :00 p.m.

CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
1. Windber
5. McConnellsburg
3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1
3. Northern Bedford
Windber/McConnellsburg
TBD – Pitt-Johnstown

