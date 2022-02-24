Police investigating after man shot in stomach in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach in Dayton Wednesday night.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant Blackwell confirmed police are at a scene on Florence Street. Police were called to the location on the report of a shooting at 9:35 p.m.
Dayton Police Sergeant Bartlett said the shooting took place in the street in the 1300 block. The man shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, his condition is unknown at this time.
According to Blackwell, the man was shot in the stomach and the incident appears to be connected to a robbery. There’s no information on a potential suspect.
