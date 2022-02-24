SILVER ALERT cancelled for missing Fort Wayne man

UPDATE: Authorities report that Randall Walker was found safe.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police in Fort Wayne are now investigating the disappearance of a man last seen Wednesday afternoon.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 51-year-old Randall Walker, last seen around 12:00 p.m. He was wearing black and grey fleece jacket and brown or burgundy pants.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Randall Walker, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-2213 or 911.

