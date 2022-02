KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Children's Hospital sees all kinds of patients and visitors. However, they don't often see visitors from the Jurassic period. On Thursday, dinosaurs from the national Dinosaur and Dragon Stroll tour stopped by the hospital. They walked through the halls, visiting patients and getting pets from patients and their families, while workers took pictures and handed out free dinosaur-themed toys from event organizers.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO