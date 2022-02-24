3 ‘armed and dangerous’ men wanted after clerk shot dead during robbery at Scotland County gaming business

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Scotland County are looking for three “armed and dangerous” men who robbed a gaming business in Wagram late Wednesday afternoon and shot and killed a store clerk, deputies said in a news release.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the three men entered the Skill Game Room at 18420 Airbase Road about 5:30 p.m. and remained in the store for a short time.

One of the men allegedly asked the clerk to help him with a game and another man pulled out a gun, deputies said. The clerk was then shot during a struggle with the armed man, and the third man then went behind the counter to take money from the cash register, deputies said.

The clerk later died from their injuries. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-276-3385 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

