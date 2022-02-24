ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Cincinnati comes to terms with two top draft picks

Just three days before the start of the 2022 season, FC Cincinnati signed two of its selections Wednesday from last month’s MLS SuperDraft.

Defender Ian Murphy, the No. 14 overall selection, and forward Nick Markanich, a second-round pick, both came to terms for the 2022 season with club options for three more seasons.

Murphy, 22, is a Duke product, while Markanich, 22, attended Northern Illinois.

“Ian is a talented and physical left-footed center back,” FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said in a statement. “He has all the tools to have a career in MLS, and we look forward to his continued development. …

“Nick has a high soccer IQ and has quickly figured out what it takes to compete at this level. We look forward to his growth as a player at FC Cincinnati.”

They join an FC Cincinnati roster that already included goalkeeper Roman Celentano, who was selected No. 2 overall in last month’s draft out of Indiana.

FC Cincinnati opens its season Saturday at Austin FC.

–Field Level Media

