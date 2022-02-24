Tony Khan Gives Update on ‘Massive’ AEW Announcement, Says It’s Coming Soon

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Cesaro leaving WWE, whether Cesaro should join AEW, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below. Eric Bischoff on Cesaro leaving WWE: “I don’t know Cesaro well enough, but we’ve interacted quite a bit socially when I was in WWE. He is just a classy guy and really a nice person to be around. Every time I saw him, he had a smile on his face backstage. I’m more interested in why did he never reach what everybody thinks his potential is in WWE? Is it because he couldn’t really excel on the mic? I don’t know, but I’d really be curious. I’m sure at some point in time down the road, we’ll be able to pick Bruce [Prichard]’s brain and be able to find out exactly what it is. Because he has all the goods, right? He has a great look, he’s great in the ring, he looks like a movie star. He could be in a James Bond movie. Just a great character. But there’s a reason why he never made it to the top, and I don’t know what that is. I’m curious to find out. Here’s another thing, 11 years in WWE. Cesaro has made a boatload of money. As fans, we’re talking about who should be on top and who deserves it – the fanbase’s favorite words, he deserves it. Well, you don’t deserve anything. You earn it based on any number of factors. But for whatever reason Cesaro didn’t make it to the top – he didn’t make world champion money, but he’s been making great money for 11 years.”

WWE ・ 12 HOURS AGO