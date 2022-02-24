ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Khan Gives Update on ‘Massive’ AEW Announcement, Says It’s Coming Soon

By Jeremy Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Khan has given an update on his “massive” announcement for AEW that he teased last week. During a video ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Khan noted that he can’t make the announcement yet because a deal is still in progress and he’s bound by...

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Kevin Nash Announces Passing of Father-in-Law

– Kevin Nash issued a statement on his Twitter today that he will not be able to make his scheduled appearances in Mohegan Sun and Springfield due to the passing of his father-in-law. You can see his announcement on the matter below. “It’s with deep regret that my appearances in...
Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
Tony Khan
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.25.22

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re really getting the build to WrestleMania underway as we’ll get a contract signing between WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar, they’ll be the main event of the show and we’re getting title vs. title, winner take all. Johnny Knoxville is probably going to crash Sami Zayn’s celebration, Drew McIntyre will continue his feud with Happy Corbin, I’m sure Charlotte Flair will Poochie things up, and we might get something between the Viking Raiders and the Usos after their match at Elimination Chamber never happened. We’re spared the truly awful commentary pairing of Michael Cole and Corey Graves as Pat McAfee is back with Cole tonight as we’re in Hershey, Pennsylvania. So let’s get to the action.
MLW Signs Microman To New Multi-Year Deal

Major League Wrestling has announced that it has signed ‘The World’s Greatest Wonder’, Microman, to a new multi-year deal. He made his MLW debut this past week on Fusion. The announcement reads:. Microman signs with Major League Wrestling. MLW.com. 52 mins ago. “The World’s Greatest Wonder” signs...
New Episodes of NJPW on AXS TV Begin This Week

New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV will start presenting new content this Thursday at 10 PM ET after weeks of archival footage. This Thursday’s episode will include matches from the February 13 Golden Series event in Osaka, Japan. It includes:. * NEVER Openweight Championship: EVIL (c) vs. Tomohiro...
Corey Graves On Being Cleared to Wrestle, Not Proactively Announcing It

Corey Graves recently discussed his being cleared for a potential in-ring return, why he didn’t announce the news and more. Graves was a guest on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):. On not announcing the news proactively: “The news for...
Ronda Rousey Reportedly Planned as WWE 2K22 DLC

On the heels of her return to WWE, Ronda Rousey is reportedly set to be DLC in WWE 2K22. A new report by Sports Gamers Online cites “multiple sources” close to the game as saying that WWE directly requested that Rousey be included in the game and that she is planned to be part of one of the final DLC roster packs.
Joey Janela vs. X-Pac Officially Set For Janela’s Spring Break 6

It’s now official: X-Pac will get his chance for revenge against Joey Janela at part one of Spring Break 6. GCW announced on Monday that the match has been signed for the event after X-Pac challenged Janela over the weekend. X-Pac is looking for payback after Janela turned on...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Lance Archer, Nyla Rose and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs....
Malcolm Bivens Names Gunther As #1 Person He Wants To Face, Doesn’t Want Gunther To Know

Malcolm Bivens has named Gunther as the top person who he wants to beat up in the ring – though he doesn’t want the NXT star to know that. During a recent interview with The Black Announce Table, Bivens was asked who he would like to face if he ever gets the chance to compete in the ring and went straight to the Imperium leader.
Six-Man Tag Match Takes Place Following Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Bloodline went to battle in a six-man tag match following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the post-show festivities began with Paul Heyman cutting a promo on the Hershey, Pennsylvania crowd while telling them that tonight was the largest box office for WWE ever in the city.
Eric Bischoff On Cesaro Leaving WWE, Reason He Could Potentially Become Next ‘Shiny Object’ For AEW

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Cesaro leaving WWE, whether Cesaro should join AEW, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below. Eric Bischoff on Cesaro leaving WWE: “I don’t know Cesaro well enough, but we’ve interacted quite a bit socially when I was in WWE. He is just a classy guy and really a nice person to be around. Every time I saw him, he had a smile on his face backstage. I’m more interested in why did he never reach what everybody thinks his potential is in WWE? Is it because he couldn’t really excel on the mic? I don’t know, but I’d really be curious. I’m sure at some point in time down the road, we’ll be able to pick Bruce [Prichard]’s brain and be able to find out exactly what it is. Because he has all the goods, right? He has a great look, he’s great in the ring, he looks like a movie star. He could be in a James Bond movie. Just a great character. But there’s a reason why he never made it to the top, and I don’t know what that is. I’m curious to find out. Here’s another thing, 11 years in WWE. Cesaro has made a boatload of money. As fans, we’re talking about who should be on top and who deserves it – the fanbase’s favorite words, he deserves it. Well, you don’t deserve anything. You earn it based on any number of factors. But for whatever reason Cesaro didn’t make it to the top – he didn’t make world champion money, but he’s been making great money for 11 years.”
