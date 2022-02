The Hopkins County Junior Livestock Show and Sale was another record year, with at least $545,000 raised during the Sale of Champions, not counting any add-on funds donated to supplement any sales that are still coming in from individuals or business representatives who were unable to attend the auction but want to show support for specific youth. Add-on funds are still being accepted this week at the Hopkins County Extension office located at 1200B Houston St., in Sulphur Springs which is the small office located in front of the Hopkins County Civic Center.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO