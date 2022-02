Hanif Abdurraqib is known as a poet, an essayist and an esteemed critic whose ability to analyze, report on, and share his passions — from A Tribe Called Quest to the American notion of community and the magic of jukeboxes — has made him one of the most vital cultural voices of our time. He's now applied all his skills to the art of curation: Abdurraqib has organized the 2022 spring music series for the Brooklyn Academy of Music, one designed to showcase, as the venue describes it, "performance that is visually dynamic, spans genres and generations, and makes use of the natural world."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO