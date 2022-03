Oregon baseball picked up where it left off against St. John’s on Friday with an early barrage on Saturday. Colby Shade went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, Drew Cowley went 4 for 5 and Brennan Milone added a home run and four RBIs in a 16-3 Ducks win over the Red Storm at PK Park.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO