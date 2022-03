AUGUSTA, Kansas – On Tuesday night, 4A’s ninth-ranked McPherson boys basketball team rolled into Augusta looking to get back over .500. And it used its best defensive performance of the season to do just that, winning 56-33. “I thought we were good defensively,” Bullpups head coach Kurt Kinnamon said. “They would’ve had just two baskets in the first half if we could keep from hacking everybody. We’ve gotta do a better job of playing with our feet, but I really thought we got out and tried to deny against what they run.”

