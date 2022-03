Root for Conroe celebrated Arbor Day in Conroe Saturday morning by providing free trees to Conroe residents at Founder’s Plaza in downtown Conroe. The 12th Annual Arbor Day was acknowledged by Conroe as being a key in obtaining a Tree City USA designation for Conroe by the National Arbor Foundation. This distinction shows the city’s commitment to preserving the environment, especially the trees. The Montgomery County Master Gardeners with more than 400 members will be taking over this annual Arbor Day Event. For more information on Root for Conroe, contact Ron Saikowski at rsaikowski@consolidated.net.

CONROE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO