Cape Coral City Council discusses sale of Seven Islands to developer

Southwest Floridians could be seeing yet another commercial development coming to Cape Coral. It's part of a proposal for the Seven Islands acreage in the Northwest Cape, and was discussed at a City Council meeting on Wednesday.

The Seven Islands acreage has been owned by the city for a decade.

“It was part of a foreclosure sale that involved 491 pieces of property. The Seven Islands was just a small part of that foreclosure sale," explains Maureen Buice, Assistant to the City Manager.

And in the years since the sale, the city has hosted workshops and meetings to talk about what they can do with the land.

“The purpose of all of this planning was to develop a future plan for the development of the Seven Islands property," says Buice.

During the meeting on Wednesday, city council members signaled their support for plans proposed by a firm called Forest Development.

“The firm is proposing a marina, a hotel, multifamily structures as well as some commercial space," says Buice.

But the idea for the development is nothing new.

“The development is based on ideas that we see now at Cape Harbor and at the Tarpon Point property in Cape Coral," she says.

And a few more steps remain in the process before any work can begin.

“There will be at least two more public meetings that will require votes before any work can begin at the Seven Islands property," she says.