Tacos & Tequila job fair February 24-25

By WFTX Digital Team
 4 days ago
Tacos & Tequila is hosting a job fair on February 24-25 from 10 AM - 2 PM at 8845 Founders Square Drive.

The restaurant is said to be hiring line cooks, guest service managers, kitchen managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, bussers, food runners and dishwashers for the newest Tacos & Tequila location.

Applicants can expect to be hired on the spot and there will be free tacos and margaritas to go around at the job fair.

Tacos and Tequila is said to also offer medical and dental insurance benefits with their wages.

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

