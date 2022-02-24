ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former National Fraternity Treasurer Sentenced to Prison for Embezzling $2.9 Million

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that 60-year-old Curtis Anderson of Claymont, DE, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution by United States District Court Judge Timothy J....

