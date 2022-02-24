IDOT truck hit, driver ticketed in Tuesday crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A driver was ticketed on Tuesday after his truck hit an IDOT truck that was working on northbound Interstate 57 on Tuesday.

The crash happened at 12:33 p.m. at Milepost 188 near Mattoon. A that time and location, the IDOT truck was blocking the right lane while crews were working in the area. A box truck driven by Evan Bebee, 24 of Cut Off, La., hit the trailer the truck was towing and subsequently overturned on its side in the roadway. A pickup truck that was driving through the area was also damaged as it drove through crash debris.

The driver of the IDOT truck and the driver of the pickup truck were not hurt and refused medical attention.

Bebee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was ticketed with a violation of Scott’s Law ands failing to slow down to avoid a crash.

The Illinois State Police reminds people that Scott’s Law requires any vehicle to slow down and switch lanes whenever approaching any emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated. Scott’s Law violations can result in a fine between $250 and $10,000 for a first offense and a license suspension between six months and two years if the violation results in injury.



Photos courtesy of the Illinois State Police

