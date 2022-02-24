ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

IDOT truck hit, driver ticketed in Tuesday crash

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQs2h_0eNPHgP400

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A driver was ticketed on Tuesday after his truck hit an IDOT truck that was working on northbound Interstate 57 on Tuesday.

The crash happened at 12:33 p.m. at Milepost 188 near Mattoon. A that time and location, the IDOT truck was blocking the right lane while crews were working in the area. A box truck driven by Evan Bebee, 24 of Cut Off, La., hit the trailer the truck was towing and subsequently overturned on its side in the roadway. A pickup truck that was driving through the area was also damaged as it drove through crash debris.

The driver of the IDOT truck and the driver of the pickup truck were not hurt and refused medical attention.

Bebee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was ticketed with a violation of Scott’s Law ands failing to slow down to avoid a crash.

The Illinois State Police reminds people that Scott’s Law requires any vehicle to slow down and switch lanes whenever approaching any emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated. Scott’s Law violations can result in a fine between $250 and $10,000 for a first offense and a license suspension between six months and two years if the violation results in injury.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWasU_0eNPHgP400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOtdE_0eNPHgP400
Photos courtesy of the Illinois State Police
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

McLean County Trooper hit by a drunk driver

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA)- Illinois State Police were investigating a DUI on the side of Prospect Road in Bloomington, around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, when another driver failed to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of an ISP squad car.   The driver, a 24-year-old male, was arrested by Bloomington police for […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Police recover stolen catalytic convertors

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As the theft of catalytic convertors has been on the rise across the area, one man was arrested for his connection to some of those that have been stolen from people’s cars. Following a multi-agency investigation, police executed a search warrant at Greg’s Towing in Mt. Zion on Friday. According […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Victim in deadly shooting identified

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup just released the identity of a man who died from a gunshot wound that he received on Saturday. According to Coroner Northrup, Carlos B. Navarrete Jr. was pronounced dead at around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday in an area hospital. Police officers said the shooting reportedly occurred […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Barn deemed total loss after Sunday fire

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Multiple fire departments in Douglas and Edgar Counties responded to a corn crib fire Sunday afternoon. The fire happened on U.S. Route 36 between Newman and Hume. Firefighters from Newman, Hume, Brockton and Metcalf spent approximately 40 minutes battling the fire before it was extinguished. No one was hurt, but […]
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mattoon, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Mattoon, IL
WCIA

19-year-old in serious condition after Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A shooting in Champaign left a teenager injured Saturday afternoon, according to Champaign Police. The call came into police shortly before 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Seven shell cases were found after police arrived at an apartment building near the 1500 block of West Kirby Avenue. After police responded, officers were notified that […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Shooting suspect arrested

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A suspect of a recent shooting was arrested on Sunday evening. Chief Deputy of Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Hartshorn, confirmed that Francis Briscoe III was arrested after he turned himself in. In a news release, police stated that a 20-year-old woman was found in the Walmart parking lot with one […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeks information on retail theft suspects

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a retail theft that happened on December 4, 2021. According to Champaign Police, at around 4:40 p.m., three subjects entered Menards at 620 West Town Center Boulevard, selected fourteen rolls of electrical wire and left the store without paying. The […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idot#The Illinois State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

State Police: Traffic backed up on I-57

UPDATE (02/24/22 11:55PM) — All lanes are open on I-57 from MP 212 to 220. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of jack-knifed trucks is currently blocking both lanes of southbound Interstate 57 near the exit at Pesotum. Officials from the Illinois State Police said that traffic is able to get by on the shoulder of the […]
PESOTUM, IL
WCIA

Police announce return of “Coffee with a Cop”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department has recently announced the return of “Coffee with a Cop.” According to officers, these events offer a unique opportunity for residents to meet with police and ask questions, voice concerns and get to know one another better through casual conversations. The coffee is complimentary for those participating. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

24-year-old man dead in Saturday night shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Rantoul Saturday evening. Officers say they received a report of a shooting in the area of North Garrard Street and East Sangamon Avenue at 11:45 pm. Responding officers provided medical aid to to the victim with bystanders, but the victim died from […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Witnesses: Shots fired near Walmart

Danville, Ill. (WCIA) – Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence near the Walmart in Danville. We have reached out to Danville Police and Walmart’s corporate office. An employee at a nearby gas station said he heard at least two gunshots Thursday night. He also saw a heavy police presence and at least three […]
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting in Walmart parking lot

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old woman was hurt after a shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on North Vermilion Street Thursday night. Danville Police were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. in response to a victim with gunshot wounds. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman with one […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville Walmart shooting reaction

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville police are searching for a man who they say shot his ex-girlfriend.It happened Thursday night in the Walmart parking lot on North vermilion street in Danville. Police say 23-year old Francis Briscoe of Tilton attacked the victim while she was trying to leave. Shanae Beasley a team leader at crosspoint […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Victim dies after group home attack

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner recently confirmed the death of a victim in an attack on residents at Hickory Point Terrace group home in Forsyth. Coroner Jim Allmon said 58-year-old Lynn Umphreys passed away at a Springfield hospital on February 16. The Coroner stated that she was admitted to the hospital after […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Farm: Illinois ranks third in the nation for catalytic converter theft

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois ranks third in the nation for catalytic converter theft, according to State Farm claims data. In 2019, State Farm paid $651,000 for just over 480 catalytic converter theft claims in Illinois. In 2020, State Farm paid over $1.1M for 740 catalytic converter theft claims in Illinois. In 2021, State Farm paid $3.1M for 1,985 catalytic converter theft claims in Illinois. Nationally, the data […]
WCIA

Champaign Police: Additional charges in 2020 shooting investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to a shooting that happened on August 15, 2020. Champaign Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Star Fox Liquor at around 10:10 p.m. on August 15, 2020, in response to a reported shooting. When police arrived at the scene, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police arrest armed man after chance encounter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said its officers arrested an armed man on Tuesday after they encountered him while on patrol. The two officers were driving past a business at the intersection of 15th and Ash Streets when they spotted a man pointing a gun at someone outside the business. The officers immediately stopped, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Anti-Semitic flyers found in Urbana neighborhood

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Anti-Semitic flyers were found along driveways in an Urbana neighborhood on Saturday morning. Officials of Sinai Temple C-U posted to Facebook to notify people about this incident. They stated, “Just as we denounced the conspiracy-fueled messages found on the U of I campus last weekend, we do so again today, and […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Springfield Park District golf courses open Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As warmer weather arrives in Central Illinois, outdoor activities and recreations are once again becoming available to the public. The Springfield Park District is opening its four golf courses for play on Thursday starting at 8 a.m. Tee times will be on a first come, first serve basis until March 14, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy