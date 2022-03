There’s just something about the DePaul Blue Demons playing the St John’s Red Storm in Wintrust Arena. Javon Freeman-Liberty scored a career high 39 points against the Red Storm on Sunday evening. The last Blue Demon to score that much was Miami Heat forward Max Strus when he scored 43 points in Wintrust Arena on March 3rd, 2019 against, you guessed it, the Red Storm.

