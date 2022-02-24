Bay Area Braces For Frigid Temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It may have been less than a shot glass, but the 0.01 inches of rain that fell late Monday night in San Francisco broke a 44-day streak of zero precipitation dating back to January 8th. There was a one-word reaction on the National Weather Service’s twitter page. Yes. YES!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/3O4cZFRWal — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 22, 2022 Since that time, the total has risen to 0.04 of an inch. The dry winter dry spell was the second longest during the traditional rainy season training only the 60 days from Nov 17, 1876 to Jan 15, 1877. While showers were...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO