Bay Area Braces For Frigid Temperatures

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bitter cold weather system settled over the San...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

KSBW.com

3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck in the Gabilan Range between Salinas and Tres Pinos, Sunday night. The quake struck at 9:07 p.m. The epicenter was 16.2 miles east of Salinas and 5.3 miles south southwest of Tres Pinos, according to the United States Geological Survey. The...
SALINAS, CA
Modesto Bee

Early morning earthquakes rattle California coastline, geologists report

Several small earthquakes shook the California coast from the San Francisco Bay Area to Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 16, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook San Juan Bautista east of Monterey at 4:10 a.m, the USGS reported.. About 50 people from as far away as San Francisco reported feeling the tremor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGUN 9

Snowfall closes 20-mile segment of I-40 in northern Arizona

A storm dropping heavy snow in parts of Arizona’s high country hampered travel and closed schools in some areas Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm morning into Wednesday evening for an area stretching from Flagstaff to Show Low and including the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains. Expected maximum snow accumulations into Thursday in higher elevations ranged up to 14 inches).
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KSBW.com

Earthquake rattles the Central Coast on Wednesday morning

SALINAS, Calif. — An earthquake shook the Central Coast early Wednesday morning, the United States Geological Survey reported. According to the USGS, the 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near San Juan Bautista around 4:10 a.m. The public reported feeling the quake as far as the Bay Area. No damages or...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather: 44-Day Dry Spell Ends In San Francisco; Storm Dumps Foot Of Snow In Sierra

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It may have been less than a shot glass, but the 0.01 inches of rain that fell late Monday night in San Francisco broke a 44-day streak of zero precipitation dating back to January 8th. There was a one-word reaction on the National Weather Service’s twitter page. Yes. YES!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/3O4cZFRWal — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 22, 2022 Since that time, the total has risen to 0.04 of an inch. The dry winter dry spell was the second longest during the traditional rainy season training only the 60 days from Nov 17, 1876 to Jan 15, 1877. While showers were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

A tale of two storms: Millions of Americans across the Northeast are warned to brace for a polar plunge as Storm Nancy blows in sending temperatures plummeting by up to 30 degrees before Storm Oaklee is due to batter the area days later

Large parts of the US are facing major winter storms this week as two brutal weather systems look set to bring a torrent of snow and ice across much of the country. The first, named Winter Storm Nancy by The Weather Channel, has triggered widespread winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS) across the Dakotas and The Great Lakes, extending to several upper-Midwest states.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Cold snap arrives in the Bay Area

Heaters are selling fast as the Bay Area gears up for below normal temperatures. San Francisco saw rain for the first time in 45 days Monday night. We have the latest weather updates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

California Gets Rain and Snow, With Freeze to Follow

A cold storm brought snow and rain to California on Tuesday and forecasters warned that freezing temperatures will follow. A winter storm warning was posted in the northern Sierra Nevada and Caltrans urged motorists to check for chain controls on major routes. Snowfall in Southern California mountains was expected down...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid temperatures continue, snow chance returns

The cold air has settled in across the region as wind chill values still remain bitter. Clouds have increased in parts of the region as a disturbance in our weather pattern is bringing snow and sleet to parts of the state to start off the afternoon. Areas along and east of the Turnpike in far southern and southeastern Kansas stand the best chance at finding a sleet and snow mix this afternoon as a strong wintry system passes many of us by to the south.
WICHITA, KS

