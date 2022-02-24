ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Janey Mae Wilson Buchanan

By Cullman Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

Funeral service for Janey Mae Wilson Buchanan, 79, of Cullman will be at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Cullman City Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Lake officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Buchanan passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at her residence.  She was born July 4, 1942 to Woodrow E. and Martha Viola Hill Wilson.  She always had a big smile and a hug for everyone and was loved by everyone.  She loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: William Buchanan; great-grandson: Austin Gage Burgess and sisters: Melba Jean Wilson, Gaynell Peek and Deborah Via.

Survivors include her sons: William Buchanan, Jr. and Danny (Tammy) Buchanan; daughters: Angie (Jerry) Burgess and Kathy (Frankie) Basinger; brothers: David Wilson and Billy Wilson; sister: Lisa (Bobby) Henley; grandchildren: Brian Burgess, Kristie (Keith) Bush, Crystal (Heath) Sparks, Jessica (Allen) Allbritten, William (Felicia) Buchanan, Frankie (Michelle) Basinger, Jr., Heather (Jake) Morrow, Mallory (Daniel) Brown and Kelsey (Zack) Norris; great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Peyton, Eli Burgess, Gavin and Wakely Bush, Addy and Cooper Sparks, Angie (Skylar) Hill, Sandra and Ethan Guthery, Web and Fisher Buchanan, Seth and Rainey Basinger, Emery Jones, Laurel and Lennox Morrow, Jackson Brown, Bryden and Blakely Nibblett and Dylan and Carson Norris; great-great-granddaughter: Avary Hill; family and friends.

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

