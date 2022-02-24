Obituary: Sonia Stanley Boyer

Sonia Stanley Boyer, age 101, passed away on Feb. 3, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Lewis R. Boyer of Montgomery, AL; her parents: Albert W. and Clarice N. Stanley and brothers: Marcel C. Stanley, OBE and Russell W. Stanley, all of New Zealand.

Mrs. Boyer will be deeply missed by her daughters: Margot Oldham of Birmingham, AL, Joanne Summers (Steve) of Bremen, AL and Evelyn Hester of White Plains, NY; grandsons: Keith Rouss (Carla) and Jason Rouss of Birmingham, AL; her sisters: Joyce (Stanley) Irving and Dawn (Stanley) Thomas; sister-in-law: Jean Stanley of New Zealand and many nieces and nephews in New Zealand, Australia, England and the US.

Mrs. Boyer is also survived by her extended family: Sandra Namias (John), Nancy Anderson (Bud), Charles Boyer (Terry) and their children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Boyer was a long-time member of Highland Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, AL. She was a resident of Woodland Village Healthcare in Cullman at the time of her death.

Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery, AL. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Stone Bridge Farms in Cullman, AL on Sunday, March 6 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will follow in the Lake Vue Centre at Stone Bridge Farms.