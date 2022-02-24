Nebraska Holds Off Wisconsin for 21st Win

The Husker women have one game left in the regular season before the conference tournament

For the second time under coach Amy Williams, Nebraska women's basketball has reached 21 wins in a season.

The Huskers held off a fourth-quarter scoring explosion Wednesday night to beat Wisconsin 80-70 in Madison. NU improved to 21-7 (10-7 Big Ten) while the Badgers fell to 7-20 (4-13 Big Ten).

Both teams made 7-of-17 3s with Wisconsin making four in the final frame, but it was Nebraska's inside scoring and bench production that proved the difference. The Huskers scored 40 points in the paint compared to 24 for the Badgers. NU got 16 bench points to zero for Wisconsin.

Nebraska got a big game from Jaz Shelley, who had a game-high 20 points and made four 3s. Shelley also had five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Issie Bourne scored 14 points while Alexis Markowski and Sam Haiby pitched in 11 points each. Markowski grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to narrowly miss a double-double.

The 21 wins for the season matches the 2017-18 team under Williams that went 21-11 and made the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska returns home Sunday to host Northwestern in the regular-season finale.