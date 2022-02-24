ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Daniel Radcliffe transforms into ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in first look at biopic

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeb. 23 (UPI) — Daniel Radcliffe dons a Hawaiian shirt in the first image of the actor as musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Roku’s “Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story.”. Radcliffe is also rocking...

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy 'welcomes first child' after secret pregnancy

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has reportedly welcomed her first child after keeping her pregnancy a secret. The former City lawyer is said to have given birth to a baby boy in January at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, according to The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, naming the newborn, Leo. Chelsy has yet to publicly announce the birth of her baby.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Eric Appel
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Weird#Hawaiian#The Roku Channel
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chaney Jones Shares Loved-Up Photo with Rumored Boyfriend Kanye West

Kanye West and Chaney Jones appear to be going strong. On Monday, the model shared a snapshot cozying up to the "Good Life" rapper, 44, on her Instagram Stories. The pair sports all black, with Jones rocking a classic tank top and sunglasses, and West wearing a leather jacket. Jones,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Alice Koh, Executive Producer of Documentaries, Dies at 51

Alice Koh, a onetime graphic designer and creative director who served as an executive producer on the 2018 documentaries Kusama: Infinity and Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable, has died. She was 51. Koh died Jan. 21 at her home in New York City after suffering a heart attack, her friend Irene Shum told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeo T. Reed, Hollywood Teamsters' Longest-Serving Secretary-Treasurer, Dies at 83Ned Eisenberg, Attorney Roger Kressler on 'Law & Order: SVU,' Dies at 65Richard Blum, Investor and Husband of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Dies at 86 Kusama: Infinity premiered at the Sundance Film Festival...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Gephardt Daily

Sherri Shepherd praises Wendy Williams: ‘She made her own path’

Feb. 24 (UPI) — Sherri Shepherd has nothing but praise for fellow television personality Wendy Williams. Shepherd, 54, reflected on Williams’ legacy in daytime television on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” following news her talk show “Sherri” will replace “The Wendy Williams Show.”
CELEBRITIES
Gephardt Daily

SAG Awards: How to watch, what to expect

Feb. 25 (UPI) — The 28th annual SAG Awards will air live Sunday from The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. The event, which honors the casts of films and television shows for their performances, will open with Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. Will...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy