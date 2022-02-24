Daniel Radcliffe transforms into ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in first look at biopic

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, back in 2018, and while the pair have suggested in the past that they don’t plan on having anymore children, Middleton recently made comments revealing that she often finds herself feeling “broody” around children. After recently...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith just had a major matching couple's moment at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Hollywood power couple — who have been married since 1997 — stepped out together for the SAG Awards on Sunday, and made the red carpet their own personal runway.
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies.
The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has reportedly welcomed her first child after keeping her pregnancy a secret. The former City lawyer is said to have given birth to a baby boy in January at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, according to The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, naming the newborn, Leo. Chelsy has yet to publicly announce the birth of her baby.
Venus Williams, who is an executive producer of the nominated film King Richard with sister Serena Williams, stepped out on the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in a serious way. The tennis star brought her A-game in a Dolce & Gabbana gown consisting of a silver bustier...
Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
Kanye West and Chaney Jones appear to be going strong. On Monday, the model shared a snapshot cozying up to the "Good Life" rapper, 44, on her Instagram Stories. The pair sports all black, with Jones rocking a classic tank top and sunglasses, and West wearing a leather jacket. Jones,...
It’s always interesting to hear life stories about famous celebrities. For Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck, one situation involved his sister. What happened? Well, one time he accidentally set his sister’s hair on fire. Selleck, who plays NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan on the CBS police drama, talked about it on an episode of The Rachael Ray Show.
Move over Kendall Jenner, we've got a new supermodel in town! Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson gave her cat walking aunty a run for her money as she posed for a series of images that showed off her epic modelling skills. "where did this pose come from lol," True's mom,...
“Roots” made TV history when it premiered on ABC 45 years ago, with more than half the country tuning in for the adaptation of Alex Haley’s bestselling novel about his enslaved ancestors. To celebrate the film’s anniversary and to mark Black History Month, TheWrap recently spoke with John...
Miranda Lambert sure knows how to spark a big reaction from her fans, and she just got another big one with her latest social media post. The country star took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself brandishing postcards that she had signed in a dazzling new look. WATCH:...
Alice Koh, a onetime graphic designer and creative director who served as an executive producer on the 2018 documentaries Kusama: Infinity and Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable, has died. She was 51.
Koh died Jan. 21 at her home in New York City after suffering a heart attack, her friend Irene Shum told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeo T. Reed, Hollywood Teamsters' Longest-Serving Secretary-Treasurer, Dies at 83Ned Eisenberg, Attorney Roger Kressler on 'Law & Order: SVU,' Dies at 65Richard Blum, Investor and Husband of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Dies at 86
Kusama: Infinity premiered at the Sundance Film Festival...
For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
Feb. 24 (UPI) — Sherri Shepherd has nothing but praise for fellow television personality Wendy Williams. Shepherd, 54, reflected on Williams’ legacy in daytime television on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” following news her talk show “Sherri” will replace “The Wendy Williams Show.”
Feb. 25 (UPI) — The 28th annual SAG Awards will air live Sunday from The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. The event, which honors the casts of films and television shows for their performances, will open with Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. Will...
News of the Hollywood power couple splitting up saddened many fans who were rooting for their marriage after Aquaman actor Jason Momoa and The Cosby Show’s Lisa Bonet announced their separation in a joint statement on a now-deleted Jan. 12 Instagram post. However, the couple has allegedly decided to...
Scott Disick is following in Kanye West's footsteps ... but somehow even weirder. The 38-year-old Disick was spotted taking a 23-year-old Kylie Jenner look-a-like Holly Scarfone to a dinner date in Malibu on Thursday night. Article continues below advertisement. Disick and Scarfone were. a dinner date together Nobu in Malibu....
