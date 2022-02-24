ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Out!: Blue Suede Dinner, movies and murder mysteries happening this weekend

By STAFF REPORTS
The Jackson Sun
 4 days ago
This weekend will mark the return of another traditional event for West Tennessee.

The Blue Suede Dinner & Auction will happen on Saturday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The event is an annual fundraising event for the Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for Prevention of Child Abuse. The center is celebrating its 40th anniversary of helping the children of West Tennessee.

World Turning Band, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will perform at the event, which will be at the Carl Perkins Civic Center starting at 8 p.m. Balcony seats are available for $25 and are on sale at the civic center box office.

Here's a rundown of other things happening around the region this weekend:

Thursday

Business After Hours: The Jackson Chamber’s monthly networking opportunity happens this month at The Carnegie Center & The Tennessee Legends of Music Museum (305 East College Street in Downtown Jackson) from 5-7 p.m. Attendees have the chance to make contacts and network while enjoying hors d’oeuvres. This event is free for Chamber members with no advance registration required.

Friday

Murder Mystery Dinner: The Jackson Elks Lodge #192 (28 Executive Drive in Jackson) will host a murder mystery dinner benefiting a local cause. “Dying For Chocolate” is the theme of the event, and the mystery begins as “Cherish Chocolates is looking for the face of their new product ‘To Die For.’” The event is happening Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. each night with cocktails and mingling before dinner is served at 6:30. Tickets are $25. Proceeds to benefit the Hospice House Fund of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

After Hours Movies: In honor of Black History Month, the Jackson-Madison County Library (433 East Lafayette Street in Downtown Jackson) will host a free screening of Black Panther, the Marvel movie featuring the king of Wakanda. Movie starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call the library at 731-425-8600.

Karaoke Night: Hub City Brewing (250 West Main Street in Downtown Jackson) will host karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

#Suede#Mystery Dinner#Murder Mystery#West Tennessee#Blue Suede Dinner#The Jackson Chamber#The Carnegie Center The#Chamber#The Hospice House Fund#Black Panther#Marvel#Wakanda#Karao
