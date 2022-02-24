ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Amended school bill passes House committee

By Rhett Baxley
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The controversial school bill known as HB1134 passed an Indiana House committee on Feb. 23. 200 people signed up to speak on the education bill with most hoping senators would vote against it.

The bill passed 8-5 after amendments were made. Now the bill will go to the Senate where it will get another reading before being sent back to the House to be voted on again.

The bill calls for transparency and neutrality in schools. Many educators call the bill unnecessary as they state that parents already have rights to engage schools on many different levels.

“I know that parents already have the right to be on committees. They have the right to see instruction materials and sit on textbook adoption committees. I know there are procedures in place for grievances with whatever happens.” said Dr. Gwendolyn Kelly.

Indiana lawmakers step back ‘curricula transparency’ bill

“I think the bills, where it is now is a vast improvement on where it started with the emphasis is rightly so on transparency and parental engagement,” says Gov. Holcomb.

The bill also includes a component that says educators must abstain from teaching one sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or national origin is “inherently superior or inferior” to another. It also would prevent educators from saying one of those groups is “inherently responsible for actions committed in the past” by others of that same group.

“It would be difficult for teachers to have critical conversations about race but then the classroom environment or even conversations pertaining to discriminatory practices.” says Director of Equity and Inclusion of Washington Township Schools Erica Buchanan-Rivera.

The bill will allow the teaching of historical injustices but may not allow the discussion of them.

