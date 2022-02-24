Conflicting Reports: Child Lost in Scioto River?

Conflicting reports are coming into SCDN at this late hour.

There are reports of a mother and son who may have overturned their kayak on the Scioto River.

The incident occurred near Briar Patch in Lucasville, according to reports. The mother has been located, but the child is still missing, say witnesses.

The scene is now crowded with police and rescue workers. It is reported that boats are on the river with searchlights.

The bridge crossing the river on 348 has been closed.

We are told that several groups of volunteers have arrived and are kneeling in prayer.

We are seeking an official update on the mother’s condition, the child’s description, and the rescue plans that could go into the night.

Additional reports have come in since releasing this story. Those reports are saying the person involved was an Amish man who was setting beaver traps along the river. One citizen told SCDN “They flagged my husband down and he called 911. They were in a kayak setting beaver traps when the kayak got pulled in the floodwaters and overturned.” According to that person, there were 3 men in a boat and 2 are free and safe.

Another person stated, “The guy still is stuck in the middle they cannot gain access to him at this point. I myself am on the scene”

Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, responded to our late-night request for information. He confirmed that a rescue is underway and being led by ODNR and Portsmouth Fire Water Rescue.

Since the operation is being led by ODNR, Sheriff Thoroughman is working to verify some details. At this time, he believes that the rescue efforts are for an adult male.

At 10:50 p.m. Sheriff Thoroughman confirmed the rescue efforts are for one person.

At 11:56 p.m., Sheriff Thoroughman confirmed he was successfully rescued. His condition is being evaluated by medical personnel.

We will update as more information is verified.

Publisher’s Note: When reporting breaking news, it is always a fluid situation. When working with multiple witnesses, you often get multiple accounts. We thank Sheriff Thoroughman for his willingness to speak directly to us so we could relay those official statements to you.