Dej Loaf told us not to try her, but her doppelganger says otherwise. Photo surfaced on Twitter of someone that favors the Detriot artist. The internet had some QUESTIONS! https://twitter.com/nomoreliesbaby/status/1496367646442467332 Dej Loaf stans instantly shut down that is not her and try better next time (no pun). In fact, the fan that posted the original […]

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO