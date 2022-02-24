ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Malinowski Takes the Fight to Kean, Jr.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEWATER – Tom Malinowski says he has a kinship with “Liz.” That would be Liz Cheney, the daughter of a man Democrats generally equate with Darth Vader. Such is the polarized world of today’s politics. Malinowski spent an hour or so in a local bar...

MarketWatch

‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Globe

Operating Engineers endorse Kean

One of the state’s most politically influential labor unions, Operating Engineers Local 825, has endorsed Republican Tom Kean, Jr. for Congress in New Jersey’s 7th district. Kean, the former minority leader of the New Jersey State Senate, is seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes)....
LABOR ISSUES
New Jersey Globe

Malinowski calls for seizure of Putin regime’s assets

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) and Rep. John Curtis (R-UT), who co-chair the Congressional Caucus Against Foreign Corruption and Kleptocracy, today called for the freezing and seizure of assets held by allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began last night. “We urge...
FOREIGN POLICY
New Jersey Globe

Granholm will team up with Menendez, Malinowski to promote clean energy jobs

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will be in New Providence today to tour Nokia Bell Labs and announce research and development initiative to advance commercial deployments of clean energy initiatives. Granholm will be joined by U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes), Bell Labs Core Research president Peter...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Inflation#Bridgewater#Democrats#Dems#Covid#Republicans
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
