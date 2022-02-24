Columbia chair suspended after tweet about model of South Sudanese descent

The chair of Columbia University’s department of psychiatry was suspended on Wednesday after referring to a model of South Sudanese descent as a “freak of nature” on his Twitter page, The New York Times reported.

A Columbia University spokesperson told the Times on Wednesday that Jeffrey Lieberman, who specializes in schizophrenia, was removed from his position as psychiatrist-in-chief at the university’s Irving Medical Center/New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Lieberman, who is regarded as one of the nation’s leading psychiatrists, also resigned from his position as executive director of the New York State Psychiatric Institute on Tuesday, according to the Times.

“We condemn the racism and sexism reflected in Dr. Lieberman’s tweet and acknowledge and share the hurt, sadness, confusion, and distressing emotions you may be feeling,” Columbia University’s acting director, Thomas Smith, wrote in an email to fellow faculty members on Wednesday.

In a now-deleted tweet, Lieberman reacted to a photo of American model Nyakim Gatwech. Gatwech’s fans refer to her as the “Queen of the Dark,” the Times reported.

“Whether a work of art or freak of nature she’s a beautiful sight to behold,” Lieberman wrote in a then-quoted tweet.

Lieberman’s initial post drew backlash from fellow colleagues on Twitter, condemning him for his remarks on Gatwech.

"@DrJlieberman is the CHAIR of @ColumbiaPsych and said this. And before I hear all the 'he apologized' 'cancel culture' bullshit, let’s be clear. What does it mean for the chair leading psychiatry at a top institution to be comfortable referring to someone having any physical attribute that is on the extreme of normal human existence (I.e. being Black is normal, even if this person is particularly dark) as a 'freak of nature'?" University of Pennsylvania medical student and postdoctoral fellow Elle Lett wrote in a Twitter thread.

Lieberman, who has scrubbed his Twitter profile completely, apologized for his remarks in an email to his colleagues on Tuesday, describing his tweet as “racist and sexist,” the Times noted.

“An apology from me to the Black community, to women, and to all of you is not enough,” Lieberman wrote in the email, according to the paper. “I’ve hurt many, and I am beginning to understand the work ahead to make needed personal changes and over time to regain your trust.”