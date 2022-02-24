ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has gone gold

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBKUx_0eNP6RT100

If you had any doubts that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga wouldn’t make its upcoming release date, fear not — the game is officially complete!

The team over at TT Games let everyone know Tuesday that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has gone gold. In video game development, “going gold” means the title is ready to ship. So there’s little to no chance of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga missing its release date or getting a delay.

TT Games even commemorated the occasion with a gold medal for LEGO Luke Skywalker. Not that he needs one, there was already a ceremony in A New Hope for that sole purpose!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is apparently the biggest LEGO video game ever and will retell the story of all nine mainline films in the franchise. From Anakin Skywalker’s duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi in Revenge of the Sith, all the way to Ryo Ren’s redemption in Rise of Skywalker. Yes, the battle of Hoth in Empire Strikes back will be in there too!

We’ll find out if LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga meets expectations when it comes out on April 5, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox Ones, Xbox Series X S, and PC.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Wars Boba Fett Throne Room and Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter LEGO Sets Are up for Pre-Order

Last week, Hasbro launched a playset of Boba Fett's Throne Room in their Vintage Collection lineup for a whopping $230. Many fans balked at the price, but it appears that an alternative is on the way from LEGO. The 75326 Boba Fett's Throne Room LEGO set is on the way with 732 pieces, 7 minifigures, and more palatable $99.99 price tag. Pre-orders are live here at the LEGO Shop, here on Amazon, and here at shopDisney now. What's more, the 75325 The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter set has also launched with 412 pieces, 2 minifigures, and a $59.99 price tag. Pre-orders are live here at the LEGO Shop, here on Amazon, and here at shopDisney now. Note that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more at shopDisney when you use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
SHOPPING
Space.com

Lego Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser review

Fans of The Mandalorian should absolutely pick up the Lego Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser. It's a brilliant kit to build, and it comes packed with features that make it a great toy for younger fans, while still looking great as a display piece for adults. We just wish it had a display stand.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Video Game#Tt Games#The Throne Room Theme#Xbox Ones#Glhf
ComicBook

The LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Microfighter Is On Sale for $6.39

If you're a Star Wars fan with around $7 burning a hole in your pocket, head on over to Amazon to pick up the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Microfighter (75295) set, which is on sale for only $6.39 after a 20% off deal and bonus $1.60 coupon. The set includes 101 pieces, 2 stud shooters, and a Han Solo Minifigure that fits in the cockpit. When it sells out on Amazon, you can also find the set here at Walmart for $7.99.
SHOPPING
Collider

‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals Refined Combat Mechanics and New Easter Egg Modes

Warner Bros. Games has released a behind-the-scenes look at their highly anticipated upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game. The sneak peek video shows interview clips with the team behind the magic of the game and details how they plan to make this LEGO Star Wars edition the best one yet. The game is due for release on April 5th.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

George R.R. Martin had creative limitations during Elden Ring's development

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin might not have written much of Elden Ring, but that’s because it’s a FromSoftware title at the end of the day. In an interview with The New Yorker, Elden Ring’s director Hidetaka Miyazaki explained how he worked with Martin. Apparently, Miyazaki put some key restrictions on Martin during the creative process. Not to hinder Martin’s freedom, but so that FromSoftware’s core design principles wouldn’t need to shift significantly with whatever Martin came up with.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
epicstream.com

Daisy Ridley Fans Believe Rey Skywalker Had a Perfect Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Arc

There's no denying that Rey has become one of the most polarizing figures in Star Wars lore and as Disney's sequel trilogy progressed, the fans' resentment of the character seemingly grew exponentially. The discourse would only get more complicated after she adopted the "Skywalker" name in Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker even though the film revealed her to be a descendant of Emperor Sheev Palpatine.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Star Wars’ Ian McDiarmid On Whether He Could Return As Emperor Palpatine After Rise Of Skywalker

After nine full-length Star Wars movies, fans know that just because a character has died, it doesn’t mean they've necessarily seen the last of them. It’s been true of many fan-favorites over the years, as well as a handful of villains we love to hate. Now, as the franchise expands after The Rise of Skywalker, Ian McDiarmid has some thoughts on whether it’s possible for Emperor Palpatine to make another appearance.
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy