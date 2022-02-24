If you had any doubts that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga wouldn’t make its upcoming release date, fear not — the game is officially complete!

The team over at TT Games let everyone know Tuesday that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has gone gold. In video game development, “going gold” means the title is ready to ship. So there’s little to no chance of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga missing its release date or getting a delay.

TT Games even commemorated the occasion with a gold medal for LEGO Luke Skywalker. Not that he needs one, there was already a ceremony in A New Hope for that sole purpose!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is apparently the biggest LEGO video game ever and will retell the story of all nine mainline films in the franchise. From Anakin Skywalker’s duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi in Revenge of the Sith, all the way to Ryo Ren’s redemption in Rise of Skywalker. Yes, the battle of Hoth in Empire Strikes back will be in there too!

We’ll find out if LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga meets expectations when it comes out on April 5, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox Ones, Xbox Series X S, and PC.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.