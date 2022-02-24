ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Charges upgraded in Colonie homicide

By Conall Smith
 4 days ago

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Appearing in Colonie Town Court Wednesday evening, 33-year old Nicholas Pantoni of Albany faced a judge to have his charges upgraded. Pantoni now faces second degree murder charges in the death of his 82-year old grandfather.

Pantoni was originally charged with first degree assault after police say he beat Gerald Curran last Friday . Curran passed away the next day. Pantoni’s attorney, Steve Coffey, says “they have charged him, as you know, with killing his grandfather. He denies it and he has denied it to me. I’m representing him and he has no intention of taking any kid of plea. He has made that very clear to me.”

Colonie police were called to Arcadia Court just after 3 a.m. on Friday, February 18 for a reported fight. At the scene, police found Gerald Curran, 82, with serious head injuries. He was taken to Albany Medical Center.

DEC: Saratoga County man builds illegal camp

Police determined the suspect was Curran’s 33-year-old grandson, Nicholas Pantoni, who had fled the scene of the assault before police arrived. He was arrested that afternoon and charged with Assault in the First Degree.

Pantoni was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail without bail. Curran passed away from his injuries on Saturday. An autopsy named his cause of death as homicide by blunt force trauma. Police do not believe a weapon was used in the assault.

Pantoni’s stepfather is serving 23 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing Pantoni’s mother inside their home in 2013. Nicholas Pantoni will appear again in Colonie Town Court before a judge for another preliminary hearing next Tuesday at 5 p.m. His attorney believes the court may go straight to a grand jury and prevent a hearing.

